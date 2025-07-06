Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $44.17. Approximately 6,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 13,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Get Finning International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FINGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Finning International

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.2161 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.