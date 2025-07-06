First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Shares Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) were down 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,780,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,820% from the average daily volume of 144,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
First Andes Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.65.
About First Andes Silver
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
Featured Articles
