Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortive by 114.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

