Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.17.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FBIN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05.
Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Brands Innovations
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.