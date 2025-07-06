Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.6%

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,840,000 after buying an additional 68,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,079,000 after buying an additional 3,257,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,598,000 after buying an additional 409,466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,975,000 after buying an additional 555,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,130,000 after buying an additional 426,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.