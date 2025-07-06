Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.7871 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.