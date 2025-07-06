Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Funko Trading Down 0.1%

FNKO stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.80. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, CEO Cynthia W. Williams sold 47,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,980.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,109.86. This trade represents a 59.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $47,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $258,926.88. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,201 shares of company stock worth $251,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Funko by 952.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,235,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,090 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

