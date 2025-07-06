FY2025 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services Reduced by Analyst

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $9.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.69. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.95.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:PWR opened at $386.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $387.37. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,269,000 after purchasing an additional 401,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

