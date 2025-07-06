FY2026 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Lifted by Analyst

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.91.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

TSE EIF opened at C$65.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$44.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

