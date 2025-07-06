GAMMA Investing LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. Stephens lowered their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

