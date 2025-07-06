Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the sale, the director owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,373,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gen Digital by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

