Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

GEN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. Gen Digital has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

