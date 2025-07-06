Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $17.47 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.37). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $398.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.67%.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 236,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

