GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 438.20% and a negative return on equity of 511.96%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Equities analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

