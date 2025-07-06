Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Getty Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 155.37%.

