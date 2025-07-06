GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get GH Research alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GHRS

GH Research Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $775.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.96. GH Research has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.42. On average, equities analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GH Research by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,858,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after buying an additional 663,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GH Research by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.