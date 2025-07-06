GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. FMR LLC raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,096,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,373,000 after buying an additional 3,721,153 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8,540.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,018 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,493,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,504,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Further Reading

