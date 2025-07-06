Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,272. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,433,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 66.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

