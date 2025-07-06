HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $372.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.38. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

