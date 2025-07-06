Head to Head Analysis: Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Financial 23.99% 15.68% 1.32% WhiteHorse Finance 10.62% 11.30% 4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amalgamated Financial and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 WhiteHorse Finance 1 3 0 0 1.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.42%. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Amalgamated Financial.

75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and WhiteHorse Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Financial $434.51 million 2.35 $106.43 million $3.37 9.90 WhiteHorse Finance $92.82 million 2.26 $10.85 million $0.39 23.19

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 394.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats WhiteHorse Finance on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

