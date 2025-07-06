Head to Head Contrast: Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) & YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cibus and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 3 1 3.25 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cibus presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,284.52%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cibus is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Cibus has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cibus and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -5,784.87% -53.20% -18.04% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cibus and YaSheng Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $4.26 million 12.18 -$251.39 million ($10.98) -0.14 YaSheng Group $18.59 million 0.26 $5.31 million N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cibus beats YaSheng Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

