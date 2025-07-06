Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – July 4th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Alphabet, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, and health service providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to advances in medicine, aging-population trends and regulatory developments. Like all equities, their prices fluctuate based on company performance, clinical trial outcomes and broader market factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,441,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.79. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.08. 21,689,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,547,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,771. The company has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.90.

