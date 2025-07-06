Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Heico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $324.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.03. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico has a twelve month low of $216.68 and a twelve month high of $328.64.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Activity at Heico

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,659,685.29. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,056 shares of company stock valued at $22,699,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heico

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 219,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,285,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224,106 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,503,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Heico by 1.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 461,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Heico by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heico by 11.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

