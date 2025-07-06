Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

