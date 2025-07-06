Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

HPE stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

