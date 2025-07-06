Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 156.5% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth $567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $17,290,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $359.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 632,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,211.68. This trade represents a 28.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

