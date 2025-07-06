Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “MEDICAL INFO SYS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hims & Hers Health to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health 9.24% 22.75% 15.51% Hims & Hers Health Competitors -194.24% -97.38% -20.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hims & Hers Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 3 8 2 0 1.92 Hims & Hers Health Competitors 252 739 1824 23 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus target price of $39.58, suggesting a potential downside of 17.39%. As a group, “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies have a potential upside of 29.41%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.80, suggesting that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $1.48 billion $126.04 million 69.44 Hims & Hers Health Competitors $419.10 million -$61.27 million 5.93

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Hims & Hers Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

