HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.07. 70,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 859,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 4.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HIVE Digital Technologies news, Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.79, for a total value of C$279,000.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

