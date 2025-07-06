Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

