Home Depot (HD) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Home Depot to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Home Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Home Depot and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Depot 0 7 21 1 2.79 Home Depot Competitors 173 1318 2029 38 2.54

Dividends

Home Depot currently has a consensus price target of $426.77, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Home Depot’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Depot has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Home Depot pays an annual dividend of $9.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Depot has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Home Depot has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Home Depot’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Depot and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Home Depot $162.95 billion $14.81 billion 25.19 Home Depot Competitors $26.61 billion $2.36 billion 17.62

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Home Depot is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Home Depot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Depot 8.98% 242.51% 15.45% Home Depot Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Summary

Home Depot beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, justblinds.com, and americanblinds.com for custom window coverings; thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products; hdsupply.com for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and related services; and The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

