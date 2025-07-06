Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) was down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 283,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 91,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.
Honey Badger Silver Company Profile
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
