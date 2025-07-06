Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Featured Stories

