Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Hub Cyber Security Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ HUBC opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. Hub Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Cyber Security

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Cyber Security by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,405,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 739,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hub Cyber Security during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hub Cyber Security during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Cyber Security by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hub Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

