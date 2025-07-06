Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.51 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $848,101.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,717.28. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

