Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,391,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after acquiring an additional 204,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $252.22 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

