Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. Wall Street Zen cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. The trade was a 3.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $23.46 on Friday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.46 million, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

