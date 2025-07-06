Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Immersion Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Immersion news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $44,585.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,663.96. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 446,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 494,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 145,546 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

