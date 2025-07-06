InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Upgraded to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INM opened at $2.90 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.93% and a negative net margin of 168.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

