Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INVX. Johnson Rice upgraded Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Innovex International Price Performance

Shares of Innovex International stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Innovex International has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.73 million. Innovex International had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 16.68%.

Institutional Trading of Innovex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVX. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Innovex International by 11.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Innovex International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Innovex International in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovex International by 7.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovex International in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

