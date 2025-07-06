Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,640,080.05 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,044,883.05. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $1,717,483.32.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.2%

TEAM opened at $213.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.58 and its 200-day moving average is $235.45. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.