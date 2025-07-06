Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

