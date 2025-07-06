iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

IYK opened at $71.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

