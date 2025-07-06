Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $39.28 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $781.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 876,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 274,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 233,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 44.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

