JBS (NYSE:JBS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JBS (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Stock Performance

JBS opened at $14.18 on Friday.

About JBS

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.