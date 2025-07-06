Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.83. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.