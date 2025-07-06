JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.74.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

