JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT)

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.59) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of Bridgepoint Group stock opened at GBX 323.80 ($4.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. Bridgepoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 229.20 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 410 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

