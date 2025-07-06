Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

KAI has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $329.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kadant has a 12-month low of $281.30 and a 12-month high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.41 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

