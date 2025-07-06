KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ATI were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ATI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,901,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,190,000 after purchasing an additional 817,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ATI by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,061,000 after buying an additional 2,020,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ATI by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,875,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,696,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 203,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 601.7% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,567,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,628 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ATI opened at $86.85 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $4,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 356,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,359 shares of company stock worth $15,103,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.