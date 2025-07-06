KBC Group NV Purchases 335 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 409,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 111,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 377,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.05 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

