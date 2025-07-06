KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 842,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,181,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $384,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540,703 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,521,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.63.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

